Sony Music artists dominate the 2017 Latin American Music Awards with most wins

MUMBAI: Marking three consecutive years at the top, Sony Music artists and its distributed labels dominated the 2017 Latin American Music Awards (Latin AMAs), taking home a total of 15 awards—the most of any label.

Among the winners, CNCO and Prince Royce garnered the most honors with 4, followed by Enrique Iglesias with three. Other Sony Music victors are listed as follows: Gerardo Ortíz, Maluma, Ozuna,Shakira and more.

Label artists brought the house down with one red-hot performance after another. In addition to hosting the show, Becky G took center stage at the world-famous Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA for Mayores alongside Bad Bunny. Abraham Mateo served up Loco Enamorado joined by Farruko and Christian Daniel, and Farruko returned to the stage for Te Vas Conmigo. Prince Royceturned up with the hit from his latest album FIVE Ganas Locas also featuring Farruko. Bacilos gave the audience a powerful rendition of Por Hacerme El Bueno. Wisin and Ozuna sizzled on Escápate Conmigo.

Meanwhile, Ozuna delivered Se Preparó, and Chayanne ignited Que Me Has Hecho with Wisin. Gente De Zona collaborated with Jesse Joy on 3 A.M. Natalia Jimenez brought pure fire to Manuel Medrano’s Una Mujer Que Bota Fuego and lit up Ovarios with Chiquis Rivera (Sweet Sound). In a blockbuster much talked about moment, Camila Cabello (EPIC) took the audience to Cuba with a sexy performance of the smash Havana. Pitbull performed a medley that included Boom Boom, Don’t Stop The Party and with Fifth Harmony (EPIC) their show-stopping new single Por Favor. In addition, Mr. Worldwide garnered the special award for Latin AMA Dick Clark Achievement Award.

Meanwhile, Sony Music presenters included Spiff TV, Arthur Hanlon, Ulices Chaidez y sus Plebes (DEL Records), and Regulo Caro (DEL Records).