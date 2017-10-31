Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike, W&W and DJs go global with 'Crowd Control'

MUMBAI: Off the back of an impressive Summer for both Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, as well as W&W, taking their sound to festivals including Tomorrowland, Creamields, EDC and Untold, these dynamic duos now come armed and ready with a new music video for the unavoidable, mammoth fan-interacted dance floor monster Crowd Control via Sony Music.

The Kings of Tomorrowland are renowned for their hype-inducing live shows, drawing record crowds year on year at the world’s largest festival, as well as their now-iconic Bringing The Madness Arena spectacles that saw the DJ Duo push the envelope in terms of previously-seen arena productions; their latest interaction with Crowd Control seeping into the viral, interactional conscious further.

Having started an internet craze that grew organically from the dance floor to festival fields, similar to how the Harlem Shake and Mannequin Challenge crazes began, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, the most exciting live act in dance music, have seemingly ignited a trend with 100,000’s of fans thanks to their Crowd Control main stage antics. What began has a fun left-to-right fan interaction experience a few years ago, has now grown into a global phenomenon.

For the official Crowd Control video, made in conjunction with www.thecantineco.com, the boys showcase the global impact their stage antics have been having with fans. Whether it is during a main stage festival show or at a humongous arena show, the trend is taking over dance floor the world over and now fans can enjoy the infamous Crowd Control left-to-right stance experience onscreen with the official music video. As well as Dimitri, Mike and W&W, the Crowd Control craze has seen David Guetta, The Chainsmokers, Skrillex, Steve Aoki, Marshmello, Tiësto, Hardwell, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Axwell and Ingrosso and Boys Noize all join in on the action, and this new music video gives the viewer a taste of the madness amongst some of the biggest names on the biggest stages.

Beyond the world’s biggest DJ’s and the world biggest dance floor the Belgian brothers now have everyone doing it. From offices to parties, colleges to random festivals, fans themselves have taken the trend far and wide as this crowd participation continues to grow. It seems Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike have triggered a crazy movement that’s bringing mass hysteria to the dance floor, watch the latest Crowd Control chapter with the official

Video from Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, along with W&W at