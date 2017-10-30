RadioandMusic
Press Release |  30 Oct 2017 21:28 |  By RnMTeam

Ryan Riback delivers vibrant remix of Klingande's 'Pumped Up'

MUMBAI: Delivering his own energetic remix to Klingande’s melodic Pumped Up, Australian artist Ryan Riback has laced the French producer’s original with his own high-tempo feel.

The vibrant reworking of Foster The People’s 2010 Pumped Up Kicks has been garnering huge support since release in September, amassing over 5 million Spotify streams. With upbeat piano chords giving the production a signature Klingande sound, Ryan Riback adds a more dancefloor feel to the track, interjecting bass-led synths over the Frenchman’s gentle melody and soft tropical bassline.

Like many 21st century success stories, Melbourne-based artist Ryan Riback’s career kicked off with a viral sensation - his remix of fellow Aussie Starley's Call On Me exploded across the internet in early 2016, racking up almost 500 million Spotify plays. Still riding the success of the remix, the rising DJ and producer dropped his debut original single, One Last Time in June to much critical acclaim.

With the official Pumped Up music video focusing on two childhood friends taking a road trip to the beach and reliving their youth through a series of nostalgic childhood flashbacks, Klingande’s guest mixes have been applauded by the likes of Billboard and Dancing Astronaut and he has been summoned for remix treatments by everyone from Avicii and Wyclef Jean to Parov Stelar.

Famed for the enormous success of his breakthrough track Jubel with over 85 million streams on Spotify and almost 160M views on Youtube, Klingande has spent much of this year touring, with a unique live experience that sees the house producer bring out musicians playing the guitar, violin, harmonica, drums, and saxophone in a series of stunning live shows.

Having supported David Guetta at his BIG residency at Ushuaia in Ibiza this summer, as well as performances at Creamfields Malta, London’s SW4 Festival, Tomorrowland, and Chicago’s Mamby on the Beach, 2017 has been one of Klingande’s busiest yet, with the Ryan Riback remix of Pumped Up offering the perfect aural embodiment of both artist’s styles.

