RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  30 Oct 2017 14:26 |  By RnMTeam

Rell The Soundbender Releases Halloween Theme 'Diablo House'

MUMBAI: If horror movies, haunted houses and a good scare are your idea of a good time, look no further than trap dynamo Rell The Soundbender's new track Diablo House to satisfy your creepy fix. Just in time for Halloween, Diablo House has a distinctly sinister ethos, featuring ominous drums, stabbing laser synths and even a vocal sampling of a woman's bloodcurdling scream as the finishing touch. Rell teamed up with future and g-house duo B!tch Be Cool for Diablo House.

Whether for a Halloween party or getting jacked up in the gym, Rell the Soundbender has you covered with this one. Diablo House was a concept I had written a few months ago, and the sound just kind of had that creepy Halloween feel - which also happens to be my favorite time of the year," says Rell of the new track. "I played it for Richard one day in the car and the rest is history. We started to re-craft it and brought it home. It's a fun tune for the Halloween season. I hope you guys dig it." Rell the Soundbender's new EP, Diablo, which features Diablo House and more original tracks, comes out on 10 November. Both the track and EP are released on Insomniac Records, the world-renowned brand behind Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) by dance music mogul Pasquale Rotella. Insomniac's brand has expanded from festivals to record labels and beyond - it is a destination for all genres of electronic music and is continuously evolving as the scene grows and changes.

Rell The Soundbender earned his name from is passion for blending unexpected, unique sounds and genres of music. The Panamanian DJ and producer draws his influences from a myriad of music - one will recognize everything from hip-hop to moombahton to trap and house in his productions. Rell's ability to fuse sounds that don't typically blend together has made his sound unreplicable and incredibly dynamic. His trap hits Grimy Thirsty and Angels X Demons have made many rounds on Diplo's BBC Radio 1Xtra mixes, and he has produced official remixes for Bro Safari's Scumbag and Snoop Lion's Lighters Up, which was the official, remix for Snoop's iconic Reincarnated album.

Rell earned the attention of Skrillex and later released his first EP Gambozoo on his Nest HQ imprint. His live performances are notorious for slaying the dance floor and festival stages as he makes appearances everywhere from EDC Las Vegas and Mexico, Escape Psycho Circus, Miami Music Week and Storm Festival in Shanghai. See what other sound bending tracks Rell has up his sleeve on his new EP Diablo.

Here is the link to Diablo House:

Tags
Diablo Rell The Soundbender Halloween Diablo House
Related news
Press Releases | 28 Oct 2017

VVIP Universal Entertainment brings one-night-party to Mumbai

MUMBAI: Gauri Khan has designed the plush interiors for VVIP Universal Entertainment's one-night-only Halloween party hosted with London's exclusive, circus-themed nightclub Cirque Le Soir at Taj Lands End, Mumbai.

read more
Press Releases | 28 Oct 2017

Five times MJ rocked the Halloween dance floor

MUMBAI: Halloween is the perfect occasion to unleash your alter ego and be unapologetically wicked. With the festival just around the corner, everyone is surely looking forward to dressing up and burning the dance floor.

read more
Press Releases | 24 Oct 2017

Be fearless this Halloween with Budweiser

MUMBAI: Halloween is not about being timid and shy, it’s about being fearless. Budweiser brings the biggest ever Halloween experience to India with their Join the Fearless campaign. This Halloween, the brand urges consumers to come forth and face fears on their own terms.

read more
Press Releases | 23 Oct 2017

NGHTMRE ups the scare factor with 'The Killer'

MUMBAI: With Halloween quickly approaching, it is certainly the season for all things spooky in the music world and beyond.

read more
Press Releases | 16 Oct 2017

Budweiser joins American Kehlani and Director Fleur Fortune to release 'Touch

MUMBAI: Budweiser comes up with Touch, the ultimate musical anthem for Halloween, co-written by American RandB Star Kehlani and Grammy Award-winner Ryan Tedder of One Republic.

read more

RnM Biz

News
The evolution of Suryan FM RJ Navalakshmi

MUMBAI: Life is a package of a surprise that has something better to offer each time and show prread more

News
T-Series awarded a compensation of over Rs one million in a copyright infringement suit

NEW DELHI: T-Series has been awarded a compensation of Rs 16,20,000 by Delhi High Court in a receread more

News
RJ Abhimanyu takes over RJ Nasar on 'Naughty Nights'
,

MUMBAI: RJ Nasar, best known for his Naughty Nights show on Red FM has now been replaceread more

News
Radio Charminar goes back in time with Hyderabad's 'Dholak Ke Geet'

MUMBAI:  FM radio station Radio Charminar is doing its bit to revive interest in long lost Hyderread more

News
Radio channel pulls down '#MatAaoIndia' campaign

MUMBAI:  Radio Mirchi pulled down its '#MatAaoIndia' campaign with an apology for putting up a cread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group