Pop star Arjun Kanungo is in New York shooting for his next song

MUMBAI: Arjun Kanungo who has created massive hit in the past with his songs Baaki Baatein Peene Baad, Fursat and Ek Dafaa is all set with his next single. For the same, the multitalented artist is in New York shooting for the song video and we can’t wait to see and hear it. This will be his second single this year that will be released by Sony Music.

Arjun Kanungo has steadily been building a loyal fan army with all his releases which have a cumulative view of 40 mn ! Even his mashups have been loved by his fans and this year saw a unique one with Sukriti Kakkar and DJ Akbar Sami for two popular songs Humma Humma and Attention.