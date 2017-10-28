Don Diablo teams up with A R I Z O N A for ' Don't Take her Place'

MUMBAI: Dutch giant Don Diablo has dropped his major collaboration with A R I Z O N A Don’t Take Her Place. The second track to be taken from his anticipated artist album is available to buy or stream now via APG/Atlantic.

Teasing the track during his spellbinding set at Amsterdam Music Festival this weekend which saw him invite lead vocalist Zach for a surprise live performance of the track fans from across the globe have been clamouring to get their hands on a copy ever since. The perfect fusion of dance/electro and indie, Take Her Place strikes a harmonious balance between both Don and A R I Z O N A’s unique signature sounds appealing to music lovers from across the music spectrum.

Speaking about the collaboration, Don said, "Been following A R I Z O N A from their debut album and have been a huge fan since then. They're not only amazing musicians but also amazing people which makes this collaboration extra exciting for me. We premiered our song last weekend in an Arena in front of 40K people and the first reactions have been incredible. Take Her Place is the second single of my upcoming album and it's the perfect marriage between my trademark production style and the bands signature sound."

A R I Z O N A says, “All chances to collaborate for us have been great experiences, and yet Take Her Place has been truly special. It’s a fun song, and it’s been fun to make; especially while we’re at the beginning of working on our own second album now. It has made friends out of many good people. From sharing in the writing process with such a genuine guy and natural collaborator like Scott Harris, to having Don Diablo’s production give such an energetic feel to the record, we couldn’t have asked for a cooler outcome. Debuting the record at a performance this past week in Amsterdam with Don in front of tens of thousands of people was, for a band who currently plays in front of a fraction of that, an electrifying look into how gratifying giving something you love away to people who give the love right back to you can be. This is what getting together and creating is about, in every aspect. It’s so much less about a song sometimes; and more about having fun with friends and bringing dreams to life.”

Regarded as the founding father of the future house movement, last weekend saw Don take the crown as the highest placing future house artist in the DJ Mag Top 100, currently standing at number 11 in the world. The multi talented producer has been earning widespread acclaim for his impeccable productions, with his previous release Don’t Let Go amassing over five million streams and climbing on Spotify and YouTube the music video directed and created by the man himself. Extending his creativity past the music and film sphere, Don launched his first official fashion line in August, a move that was received with rapturous response by fans and even created road blocking chaos during his pop up store at this year’s Amsterdam Dance Event. Just one of the many creative projects Don has under his sleeve, be sure to keep your eyes and ears trained firmly on Don Diablo.