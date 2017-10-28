RadioandMusic
Press Release |  28 Oct 2017 18:21 |  By RnMTeam

Corey James unveils emotive official music video for latest production, 'Back In Time'

MUMBAI: British DJ and producer Corey James has delivered a nostalgic official music video for his latest single, Back In Time featuring HENKO on SIZE Records.

Utilising a rumbling build up with a huge progressive feel, the aptly named, Back In Time transports listeners back to sounds of early prog house which dominated festival main-stages in days of yesteryear. The official video focuses on Corey’s journey to this present moment, throughout a series of childhood flashbacks. Telling a tale of Corey’s lifelong story, viewers are transported back to his infant days, with present day footage showcasing his work in the studio with close friend and mentor, Steve Angello, with the Liverpool based DJ and producer recently signing to SIZE Records.

Angello says, “Since I heard Corey’s music I heard hunger, talent and will. Once I got to know him I saw something that reminded me of myself when I was young. I’m extremely excited to see what the future holds and I’ll do anything to support him! Welcome to the family, let’s have some fun.”

Fresh off the back of a successful run of shows at this year’s Amsterdam Dance Event, Back In Time serves as not only a celebration of Corey’s finely tuned production abilities, but also showcases the evolution so far of one of the UK’s fastest rising talents, who under the tutelage of electronic pioneer Steve Angello, looks destined to reach the dizzy heights of his mentor.

 

