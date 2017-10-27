Sonu Nigam to share stage with KSHMR in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Pulling off a massive coup on DJ Mag Top 100 DJs list for 2017 as the highest audiovisual act awardee, it has been an enterprising year for LA based music producer KSHMR who effortlessly cemented his position at number 12 on the globally acclaimed poll.

Closer to home, Dharma Worldwide visionary commenced his six city tour with a benefit show titled KARMA in support of CRY in New Delhi that saw a stellar attendance of 15,000 fans followed by subsequent Sunburn Arena shows in Bengaluru and Chennai that saw close to 10,000 fans. Concert attendees were in for an uplifting cinematic indulgence as Kathakali dancers swayed to an instrument laden immersive set with inputs from Hasit Nanda, that breezed upon Bollywood hit numbers such as Jimmy Jimmy Aaja, Malhari, Kajra Ra Re, Emotional Atyachar and Kolaveri Di . An emotional underscore to the act was KSHMR paying a tribute to his legacy and dedicated his track Dadima to his grandmother.

The Indo American record producer will further tour Kolkata, Hyderabad before the final showcase in Mumbai where the fans can expect a pleasant surprise apart from Mariana Bo. India’s iconic singer Sonu Nigam will premiere the beautifully crafted track Underwater featuring Niles Hollowell Dhar who has catapulted into the spotlight ever since his first release Megalodon.

KSHMR states, “The most special highlight of my tour has been my father taking time out and making a trip all way down to India to extend his support to me before one of the most emotional tours of my life. In fact I surprised my grandfather as well right before Diwali and it is such a magical time to be in India. Bringing the live orchestra into my show has received such a phenomenal response and I will take back a lot of memories.”

Sonu Nigam states, “The track has received a phenomenal response and I can’t wait to get onto that stage with KSHMR in Mumbai. I've seen other producers use elements of eastern music over the years but I am of the opinion that KSHMR could be the producer that brings a new flavour into modern dance music and could very well be a category creator of the next big trend in dance music.”

A regular at the top of the Beatport charts, not to mention go-to studio partner for the likes of Hardwell and Tiesto, his production prowess is matched by incredible stage presence, taking his unique sounds to a whole new level. Tracks such as Touch and Wildcard have proven beyond doubt that the Berkeley, California based player is far from done delivering the audio goods, with landmark performances at Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival, Coachella and Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas only adding to his overall status.

Known for combining Indian exoticism a reception to his own heritage with stadium filling electronic sounds, this summer he launched his imprint, Dharma Worldwide, teaming up with emergent Dutchman Maurice West for first single, Festival Of Light, which followed another collaboration with the legendary Tiesto for the not so subtly titled Harder and more recently big room Power with Dutch star Hardwell.