Press Release |  27 Oct 2017 15:01 |  By RnMTeam

International award winning ONCO releases new single 'Mamita'

MUMBAI: The international award-winning group CNCO returns with the much-anticipated release of their new single, Mamita, which will be included on the group's forthcoming album, scheduled for a 2018 release. This single is available now on all digital-music stores.

Produced by the renowned team of Feid, El Rolo and Mosty, this song keeps the momentum going from the group's previous single, Hey DJ feat. Yandel, which reached to the top of the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart.

CNCO earned multiple nominations at the third annual Latin American Music Awards in four categories: Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock, Favorite Song – Pop/Rock (Reggaetón Lento (Bailemos)), Album of the Year (Primera Cita), and Favorite Album – Pop/Rock (Primera Cita).

Also, this year CNCO received their first nomination for the 18th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards® in the Best New Artist category.

CNCO members are Christopher, Erick, Joel, Richard and Zabdiel. Their debut album, Primera Cita, was hailed as "The biggest debut album from a Latin artist in 2016," according to Billboard magazine. They won the most awards of any artist at Univision’s Premios Juventud 2016, taking home five awards in addition to receiving three 2016 Latin American Music Awards, including New Artist of the Year: Pop-Rock. This album has produced the hit singles Quisiera, Tan Fácil, Reggaetón Lento and Para Enamorarte.

 

