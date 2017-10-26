Clean Bandit's new single 'I Miss You' features Julia Michaels
MUMBAI: It sounds like Clean Bandit have another major hit on their hands with their next A-list collaboration. I Miss You the title of their brand new single featuring Julia Michaels releases tomorrow and the band seem very excited about the same.
The short teaser shared on socials sounds just as sublime as their recent singles.With Julia Michaels' voice layered up into a sweet harmony over an emotional piano piece promises a classically euphoric Clean Bandit beat drop and we can’t wait.
MUMBAI: Get excited to hear Charming Horses’ remix of Symphony by Clean Bandit. Charming Horses German DJ/Producer is back with another fine remix to add to the long list of high profile remixes he has under his belt.
MUMBAI: Recorded at the renowned Toca Do Bandido studio in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil as part of the Converse Rubber Tracks Global Music Program, the single ‘Tune Kaha’ is a light-hearted love song and is the first new release by Prateek Kuhad this year since his debut album, ‘In Tokens & Charms