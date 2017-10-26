RadioandMusic
Clean Bandit's new single 'I Miss You' features Julia Michaels

MUMBAI: It sounds like Clean Bandit have another major hit on their hands with their next A-list collaboration. I Miss You the title of their brand new single featuring Julia Michaels releases tomorrow and the band seem very excited about the same. 

The short teaser shared on socials sounds just as sublime as their recent singles.With Julia Michaels' voice layered up into a sweet harmony over an emotional piano piece promises a classically euphoric Clean Bandit beat drop and we can’t wait.
 
