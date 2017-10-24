Horus Music is Presented with the Queen's Award for Enterprise

MUMBAI: In April 2017 it was announced that Leicester based Horus Music has been awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade.The company is now delighted to receive the award as part of an ofcial presentation ceremony. The Queen’s Award was presented by H.M. Lord Lieutenant, Lady Gretton.

The event took place on Friday 20th October and guests were also treated to a very special performance by DMU Gospel Choir.

Established in 2006, Horus Music is a global music distribution and label services company. They offer musicians and record labels a simple and affordable solution to distribute their music and videos. Horus Music now works with over 200 music download and streaming platforms in order to provide as many opportunities as possible for clients to earn an income from their music, while retaining full control and ownership of their music at all times.

On hearing the news, CEO Nick Dunn added, “We’re delighted that Lady Gretton is able to present us with the award, especially at a time when we welcome some of our team from India to be part of the ceremony. We are truly grateful at being recognised by Her Majesty The Queen for outstanding growth in International Trade.”

Having opened another office in India in 2015 that is designed to improve access to localised platforms and to offer a more personalised service to local musicians. Horus Music is now looking to do the same in even more territories. Ian Harrison, Director of Exports in the Midlands for the Department of International Trade said, “We are thrilled to hear that Horus Music has received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the International Trade category. This is richly deserved for a company that was incorporated as recently as 2006 but has grown sales both domestically and overseas year on year since then. With a commitment to put the musicians it serves at the heart of its strategy, we wish Horus Music every success in the coming years and will be delighted to continue our close working relationship with the company.”

AIM International and Membership Manager Emmy Buckingham AIM said, “AIM is committed to helping our members’ export activities and Horus Music are a brilliant example of a UK music company maximising their international opportunities to the full extent. Congratulations on receiving the Queen’s Award for Enterprise.”

BPI and BRITT Awards Chief Executive Geoff Taylor said, “We’re delighted that our member Horus Music has been honoured with the prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade. We congratulate Nick Dunn and his team on their singular achievement and on this deserved acknowledgment of their success, recognising that small and independent music companies like Horus Music play their full part in underpinning the appeal of British music around the world, and in driving the UK’s global music exports.”

