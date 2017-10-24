RadioandMusic
Press Release |  24 Oct 2017 19:00 |  By RnMTeam

Be fearless this Halloween with Budweiser

MUMBAI: Halloween is not about being timid and shy, it’s about being fearless. Budweiser brings the biggest ever Halloween experience to India with their Join the Fearless campaign. This Halloween, the brand urges consumers to come forth and face fears on their own terms.
This campaign brings together multi-faceted elements to turn this dark night into one of revelry by unlocking Freedom like never before. The Halloween week will be ushered in with an anthem by American song writer and Grammy nominee, Kehlani Parrish in collaboration with Budweiser. The song called Touch went live on Kehlani’s various music platforms on 14 October 2017.

Joining the Fearless movement are popular personalities like Kavya Trehan - singer-songwriter and one-half of indie pop band Mosko, Shaan–the talented and youngest ever electronic DJ/music producer in India and one of the first Indians to play at Tomorrowland, and India’s leading super model - Erika Packard. Through a series of fun engaging videos, these trendsetters will reveal their most irrational fears. Keeping up with the spirit of the occasion, fashionistas like Aashna Shroff from The Snob Journal, Kritika Khurana from That Boho Girl and Mona Lisha from The Grey Halfway will create customized Halloween looks one can experiment with on a fearless night out. What really elevates the drama of this celebration is a special concoction of Budweiser tipped with red dye, wittily referred to as Bloodweiser.

Speaking about the Halloween campaign, AB-Inbev associate marketing director Vineet Sharma said, “Budweiser is being cemented as a culture shaping brand by constantly challenging the status quo, and pushing to innovate and present one-of-a-kind experiences for our consumers. Globally, Halloween is one of the most celebrated occasions and we are truly excited to bring the fear and fervour associated with it to India. We believe that one can be free by being fearless and through this campaign Budweiser is giving fans a chance to face their fears.”

To round off this exciting week Budweiser will present Halloween themed marquee events on 27 and 28 October, 2017 in Mumbai and Delhi respectively. The ocasión will come alive with dramatically transformed venues, specially crafted Clydesdale masks and Halloween inspired food and beer concoctions.

These events will also feature an exciting line-up of artists like MadStarBase, Kumail, and Zokhuma who will truly elevate the Halloween experience and make it a night to remember.

