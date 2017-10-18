Bacardi NH7 Weekender announces date wise lineup for Meghalaya

MUMBAI: The Meghalaya edition of BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender will take place at the picturesque Jaintia Hills, at Wenfield - The Festive Hills, Thadlaskein, and Lad Mukhla. The venue located by the Thadlaskein Lake will have festival stages set up in between the hills and promises to provide a gorgeous backdrop to the festival’s third edition in the state on 27-28 October.

To maintain ease of accessibility for fans, shuttles will run from Shillong to the venue on both days of the festival from SRGT Bus Stop, Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium. Post-festival all shuttles will return to SRGT Bus Stop as the final destination. On the return journey, fans have the option of choosing from three routes with stops along the way. Return shuttle tickets from Rs.400 and more details are available here:

The Meghalaya edition of the festival will see guitar virtuoso Steve Vai, metal band Textures, Bollywood composer Amit Trivedi, fusion pioneers Indian Ocean and world music group Karsh Kale Collective perform alongside talent from around the North-East including Andrea Tariang Band, Dewdrops, Khasi Bloodz, Rudy Wallang Guitar Jamboree and Sarahlee from Meghalaya, Avora Records and Triau Trackx from Mizoram, Polar Lights and Tali Angh from Nagaland, as well as Lateral from Assam.

“This is an exciting time for the festival in Meghalaya. We’re thrilled to not only host established artists who are performing in Meghalaya for the very first time, including Steve Vai, Amit Trivedi, Indian Ocean, Karsh Kale Collecitve, Divine, Skyharbor and Thaikuddam Bridge, but also artists from different states around the North-East. We all know and see how intrinsic music is to everyday life here, and to now bring that talent and new music to the festival is important to us,” says Only Much Louder CEO Vijay Nair, who organizes the festival.

View the day-wise schedule of artists performing at the festival here:

DAY 1

Textures

Amit Trivedi

Indian Ocean

Skyharbor

Dualist Inquiry (DJ Set)

Thaikkudam Bridge

Bhayanak Maut

The Local Train

Parvaaz

Zygnema

Goddess Gagged

The Ganesh Talkies

When Chai Met Toast

Aqua Dominatrix

Ritviz

Hriday Gattani

Polar Lights

Avora Records

Lateral

Andrea Tariang Band

Mahesh Raghunandan

DAY 2

Steve Vai

Karsh Kale Collective

The Rudy Wallang Guitar Jamboree

Blackstratblues All Stars

Divine

Baiju Dharmajan Syndicate

Aswekeepsearching

Paul Dempsey

Rhythm Shaw

Triau Trackx

Faridkot

Kamakshi Khanna Collective

Dewdrops

Mosko

Tali Angh

Khasi Bloodz

Yesterdrive

Feyago

Sarahlee

Rahul Rajakhowa

Tickets to the festival are available here: