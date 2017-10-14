RadioandMusic
Brunelle remix Rika's 'No Need'

MUMBAI: Rising star Rika has enlisted Bristol-based duo, Brunelle, to lend their hand to remix duties for her sensational debut single No Need ft.

Premiered by Rolling Stone India, the burgeoning production duo have provided a club-ready cut of Rika’s original, infusing the track with an infectious beat and turning the track into a delicious, dance-pop production that will have electronic music lovers taking to the dancefloor across the globe.

Since the release of her debut single No Need ft. The Highester at the end of last month, it’s safe to say Rika is fast becoming pop’s newest hot property. The single was made Apple Music’s Best of the Week for release week and Tune of the Week on the BBC Asian Network, and the official video has gone on to amass over 500k views since its release. In just over the budding singer/songwriter was just asked to perform the single live to millions of viewers across the Balkans at the Miss Serbia 2017 final in Belgrade on Monday. This Sunday 15 October 2017, Rika will be back in the UK performing at this year’s Diwali Festival at Trafalgar Square in London.

Shane Tremlin and Thomas Foley – best known as Brunelle – have been making a name for themselves over the last year as one of the UK’s most exciting new acts. Last year they co-produced Anne Marie’s worldwide multi-platinum smash hit singe Alarm, a track that reached #16 in the UK singles chart and #7 in the US. Their recent single Fabric was snapped up by clothing brand giantboohoo.com for their ‘Destination 2017’ campaign and their latest treatment of No Need is sure to grow their expanding fan base even further.

