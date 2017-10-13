RadioandMusic
Press Release |  13 Oct 2017 18:19 |  By RnMTeam

Vicetone delivers remix of Dua Lipa's 'New Rules'

MUMBAI: Dutch DJ and production duo, Vicetone, return with a stellar remix of Dua Lipa’s stand-out single New Rules, which is out now via free download. The heavy-hitting track is a display of the duo’s prominent skill set and talent as they seamlessly blend uplifting sounds with a grooving bassline.

With vibrant synth progressions throughout the track, Vicetone amplify New Rules and breathe new life into the original. The harmonious vocals of Dua Lipa lend themselves well to Vicetone’s melodic remix while highlighting the duo’s finely polished production skills.

Vicetone says, “We had a blast remixing Dua Lipa's vocals, especially after recently upgrading our studio with some fresh new gear. We used a lot of guitars and vocal recordings we did ourselves to give the song a unique and different vibe from the original. The whole process felt really natural and we already love playing this one out in our live sets!”

Wrapping up their North American tour this week, Vicetone’s remix follows their latest single Collide feat. Rosi Golan, which has amassed over two million Spotify streams to date. The duo is no strangers to reimagining popular songs, having previously adapted The Weeknd’s Starboy by adding their unique sound to the track.

A product of Holland’s thriving dance scene, Vicetone have toured relentlessly this year. The duo has played shows across Europe, Asia and North America, where they’ve captivated audiences with their energetic sets. With a new single already in the pipeline, Vicetone’s clever reworking of New Rules is set to feed into the excitement of what’s to come from the Dutch duo.

