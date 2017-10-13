RadioandMusic
Press Release |  13 Oct 2017 16:33 |  By RnMTeam

Major Lazer premiers video for 'Particula'

MUMBAI: Major Lazer shot a video for Particula on the streets of Johannesburg, South Africa. Directed by South African filmmaker Adriaan Louw, the video features appearances from native South Africans Maphorisa and Nasty C, Nigerian rapper Ice Prince, and Nigerian American recording artist Jidenna.

Louw says, “I’ve always wanted to shoot a film like this in Johannesburg. It was creating an ideal world within Joburg that was based in the 70s. I wanted it to feel like we were shooting a documentary of the culture that could have been in a city where disco, funk and Fela Kuti were everywhere. We worked with some great artists who featured on the track Jidenna flew in all the way from the States and Ice Prince came down from Nigeria. It was also my first time working with fellow South Africans Nasty C and DJ Maphorisa. Thanks to Word, Africa, Elene Du Toit, Allison Swank, Major Lazer and the whole crew for bringing this all to life.”

Particula is taken from Major Lazer’s Know No Better EP, surprise released earlier this year to widespread acclaim. The EP’s title track has been streamed more than 232 million times to date, and standout Sua Cara featuring Brazilian superstars Anita and Pabllo Vittar, was one of YouTube’s biggest music video launches of the year with 217 million views.

The new EP expands upon the group’s global sound, taking inspiration from their travels to Pakistan, Cuba, South America, Africa and beyond while paying homage to their Caribbean roots. Know No Better features appearances from Machel Montano, Busy Signal, Sean Paul, Konshens, J Balvin and more, as well as production work from the likes of Jr. Blender, Boaz van de Beatz and King Henry.

Know No Better follows the worldwide success of Run Up featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR and Nicki Minaj, Cold Water featuring Justin Bieber and MØ, and Lean On with DJ Snake featuring MØ, one of the most successful songs of all time. Major Lazer is currently touring worldwide.

