Tickets for AR Rahman ENCORE The Concert with MTV go live today

MUMBAI: After a hiatus of over half a decade, music maestro AR Rahman will embark on a massive stadium tour spanning across four cities between November and December this year. A. R. Rahman ENCORE- The Concert, in association with MTV will be a fully seated event and will be held at the most iconic venues in each city to enthrall a combined audience of over 100,000 people.

LIVE Viacom 18 in association with MTV and the official ticketing partner BookMyShow will present this magnificent spectacle encapsulating the musical excellence of two and a half decade journey of the music legend, bringing to life some of his most iconic Bollywood melodies. The ticket sales for this mega concert are exclusive on Book My Show with ticket prices starting at just INR 1000.

Rahman is planning an exclusive setlist for this tour, covering the entire spectrum of some of his best works right from Roja to Ok Jaanu, which will definitely please his Hindi music fans. The magnificent night will become even more mesmerizing with AR Rahman playing some magical pieces on the piano. The creative genius will be accompanied by singing sensations Jonita Gandhi, Mohit Chauhan, Javed Ali, Shaashaa Tirupati, Hriday Gattani, and Harshdeep Kaur on the tour.

Speaking about the much-awaited concert, LIVE Viacom18 head of consumer products Saugato Bhowmik said, “It is an absolute delight to be associated with this huge multi-city tour of AR Rahman who is one of the biggest names in the Indian music industry. I am sure that all fans alike cannot wait to watch him perform live and bring alive some of his Bollywood best melodies in a first of its kind tour in the country. We have always believed in bringing the best musical experience to our fans and this concert is going to do just that.”

BookMyShow head live events and IP Kunal Khambhati, elaborates, "In line with BookMyShow's vision to build India as a live entertainment destination, we are excited to offer an unforgettable experience to the audience at AR Rahman ENCORE. The tour promises to be an enthralling musical experience and we are committed to ensuring a transparent, seamless, and unforgettable opportunity to all Rahman fans. The event will be among the biggest homegrown musical acts witnessed in the recent times and we are determined to make it a phenomenal success.”

The massive production will feature a unique and one of a kind stage set up, complete with state of the art paraphernalia for a truly magical experience.

Tour Details:

26 November - Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad

3 December - -TransStadia, Ahmedabad

17 December– CCI Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

23 December– Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi