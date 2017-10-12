RadioandMusic
Press Release |  12 Oct 2017

Muzik247 releases video song from 'Crossroad'

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released a new video song from the upcoming Malayalam anthology movie on women, Crossroad. The track titled Melakey is sung by Shweta Mohan and Anitha Shaiq who is also the composer. The lyrics are written by Rafeeq Ahammed.

With stories of ten women facing ten different life situations, Crossroad showcases ten films - each featuring a prominent female artist and directed by a prominent filmmaker. The project is directed and helmed under the leadership of Lenin Rajendran. Mamta Mohandas, Isha Talwar, Padmapriya, Mydhili, Priyanka Nair, Srinda, Punnaseri Kanchana, Richa Panai, Manasa and Anjana Chandran star in this anthology movie. The films are directed by Lenin Rajendran, Madhupal, Sashi Paravoor, Nemom Pushparaj, Albert, Babu Thiruvalla, Pradeep Nair, Avira Rebecca, Ashok R Nath and Nayana Suryan. Muzik247 is the official music partner. Scheduled to release on 13 October 2017, Crossroad is produced by Forum For Better Films.

