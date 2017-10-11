Gramatik and Balkan bump release 'Aymo' on Lowtemp Records

MUMBAI: Gramatik continues to prove himself as a relentless musical force, leading into his anticipated Re:Coil Pt.I EP with the collaborative single Aymo. This release brings Gramatik back to his Balkan cultural roots, as he teams up with legendary rapper Talib Kweli and trumpet player/producer (and forthcoming Lowtemp signee) Balkan Bump for this energetic, world-influenced hit.

With a busy summer festival season behind him, Gramatik isn’t wasting any time when it comes to his touring schedule, and is now only a few weeks away from embarking on an epic fall tour, titled Re:Coil, visiting 26 European cities in France, Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, Czech Republic, Belgium, Romania and Serbia, Gramatik will also be treating his fans to the release of his brand new Re:Coil Pt. I EP during the tour on 20 October 2017.

This year, Gramatik has already delivered a steady stream of new music, often in collaboration with old friends and new faces on the scene. After the GRiZMATiK track, As We Proceed, and a Ramzoid co-signed remix of Flume’s track Wall Fuck, he released two singles leading up to the EP he was secretly putting together. Re:Coil Pt. I is now set for release on 20 October 2017, with Pt II following in 2018. The first single on the EP, titled Recovery, features frequent collaborator Eric Krasno who supplied vocals in addition to stellar guitar playing, while the second, Voyager Twins, was co-produced with Armada-affiliated duo Galactic Marvl and received a video treatment as well.

After the summer vibes of Recovery and a bass-heavier exercise in the form of Voyager Twins, Gramatik is going back to his Slovenian roots for the third single on the EP. Teaming up with Balkan Bump and Talib Kweli, Aymo, is based around the traditional brass sounds of the Balkans, with the track title translating to Let’s Go in Balkan Slang. While a collaborative project, it nonetheless carries the unmistakable Gramatik stamp.

Balkan Bump is the newly rebranded project from trumpet player/producer Will Magid, based in Oakland. Will is an ethnomusicologist who has been gathering inspiration for his music on all continents, save for Antarctica. A set of his compositions can take you to a Cuban beach, a West African wedding party or a Serbian night club, all within 15 minutes. The musical pieces he is putting out are buoyant jams packed with rich layers of celebratory horns, bouncing percussion, classical strings and even a bit of ambient noise. In the past Will has performed with artists including Pretty Lights, Beats Antique and Bonobo, but is now focusing on his solo music. Aymo will lead up to the release of his world-influenced EP that will serve as a debut for his new project, but more on that to follow.

Aymo feat. Talib Kweli is out now via Lowtemp Records!

Gramatik - Re:Coil Tour Dates:

Oct 13 – Rockhal – Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg

Oct 14 – Radiant Bellevue – Lyon, France

Oct 18 – Nancy Jazz Pulsation 2017 - Nancy, France

Oct 20 – Espace Culturel et de Congrès René Cassin-La Gare – Fontenay, France

Oct 21 – Zénith de Paris – Paris, France

Oct 22 – Festival Les Bulles Sonores 2017 – Limoux, France

Oct 25 – Melkweg - Amsterdam, Netherlands

Oct 26 – TivoliVredenburg – Utrechet, Netherlands

Oct 27 – Annabel – Rotterdam, Netherlands

Oct 28 – Den Grå Hal – Copenhagen, Denmark

Oct 31 – Poble Espanyol – Barcelona, Spain

Nov 3 – New Age Club, Roncade, Italy

Nov 4 – Estragon Club – Bologna, Italy

Nov 5 – Orion - Rome Italy

Nov 6 – Alcatrax – Milan, Italy

Nov 9 – X-TRA – Zürich, Switzerland

Nov 10 – Metropop, Lausanne, Switzerland

Nov 12 – Vienna Arena (Arena Wien) – Vienna, Austria

Nov 13 – Astra Kulturhaus – Berlin, Germany

Nov 14 – Progresja – Warsaw, Poland

Nov 15 – Roxy – Prague, Czech Republic

Nov 18 – Palais 12 / Paleis 12 – Brussels, Belgium

Nov 22 – Arenele Romane – Bucharest, Romania

Nov 23 – Belexpo – Belgrade, Serbia

Nov 24 – Fix Factory of Sound – Thessaloníki, Greece

Nov 25 – Gazi Music Hall – Athens, Greece

Dec 31 – Re:Coil NYE at Terminal 5 – New York, USA