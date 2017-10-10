Aria Jay releases 'Soar' Aboynamedhsu Remix

MUMBAI: Brooklyn, New York native Aria Jay bursts back onto the scene with Soar from forthcoming debut EP Growth. The vibrant, unorthodox, alternative R&B singer, songwriter, and producer meshes an effortlessly compelling vocal with the kind of fresh, bouncy production that makes her out against a backdrop of NY artists.

With Aboynamedhsu on remix duties, the Philadelphia producer brings a refined, disco-oriented instrumental style to Aria’s operatic vocals, creating something as fun as it is musically wholesome.

Checkout the song: