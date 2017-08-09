RadioandMusic
Press Release |  09 Aug 2017 14:26 |  By RnMTeam

Ghungta' from Babumoshai Bandookbaaz will surely get you grooving!

MUMBAI: The makers of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz have released their new song today titled Ghungta.

Recreated from the renowned song Koi Uthaye Mera Ghungta back in 1979, this track has been given a fresh remix by Gaurav Dagaonkar. Penned by Ghalib Asad Bhopali and crooned by Neha Kakkar, this foot thumping desi song is definitely going to be played on repeat!

The song has been picturised on Shraddha Das, who plays the role of a B grade Bhojpuri actress in the film. Her look in this peppy track is inspired by Neetu Singh from the original song.

The song hits the right chord and is the ideal set up for a wedding taking place in the interiors of Uttar Pradesh. And when it comes to Babu being around, a lot more is bound to happen than just singing and dancing.

Tracks like Aye Saiyan and Ghungta from Babumoshai Bandookbaaz are surely adding to the authenticity of the storyline and the characters in the movie. With each song being revealed from this film, the curiosity among fans has been increasing rapidly!

Produced by Kiran Shyam Shroff and Ashmith Kunder, directed by Kushan Nandy and written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is scheduled to release on 25 August 2017.

