Arcando teams up with MenEnd for 'Is It Possible'

MUMBAI: Rising Dutch producer Arcando delivers his first Enhanced production in a mesmerising collaboration with the distinctly R&B influenced Spanish singer MenEnd in Is It Possible.

"It started all with a moombahton drum groove I had for the drop. On top of that I made some chords with a Nexus piano and replaced the sound with a pluck. Then I made the vocal lead for the drop and tried to make it more interesting by adding a slight change every two bars. I made the break and build up in 3-4 days and sent it over to the vocalist MenEnd. He wrapped up the vocal line and lyrics and sent it my way. I played around with the vocal, so the track would get more unique and exciting. That's how Is It Possible was born,” says Arcando about his new release.

A definitive feel-good, Summer anthem, Is It Possible delivers youngster Arcando's increasingly in-demand sound in a flowing, smooth and layered production awash with gentle harmonics coupled with MenEnd's sensual vocal delivery, Is It Possible serves up an engrossing debut for Arcando on Enhanced.

Arcando is an official remixer for Hardwell and Armin van Buuren - Off The Hook. He is consistently supported by Hardwell, W&W, Tritonal, Twoloud, Borgeous.