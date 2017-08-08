RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  08 Aug 2017 19:22 |  By RnMTeam

Sameehan Kashalkar of Gwalior gharana to perform at SurSagar

MUMBAI: Sameehan Kashalkar, a talented vocalist of Gwalior gharana to present a vocal recital in Sursagar accompanied by Aashay Kulkarni on Tabla and Siddesh Bicholkar harmonium at Sri Shanmukhnanda Padma Ranga Chamber Music Hall, Second floor, Sion, Mumbai on Friday, 11 August 2017, 7.00 pm onwards. Entry is free for the concert on first come first basis.

Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha was established in 1952, with an objective of promoting fine arts in India and also preserving this rich traditional performing arts , by giving a platform to young budding artists and imparting training in various fields of Fine Arts to aspiring students. The sabha also runs a Sangeetha Vidyalaya conducting classes in Carnatic and Hindustani Music, as well as Bharatnatyam dance. Apart from this, the sabha is actively involved in providing affordable health care in certain critical areas to the vulnerable sections of society and promoting national integration through its various objectives.

With a sole objective of showcasing the talent of youngsters from the field of performing arts, Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha has started a monthly series of Hindustani classical concerts titled Sur Sagar every month from April 2017 to March 2018. The monthly series of concerts will present vocal and instrumental performances.

Tags
Sameehan Kashalkar Gwalior Sursagar
Related news
Press Releases | 13 Jul 2017

An evening with talented violin virtuoso Manas Kumar in 'SurSagar'

MUMBAI: A young and supremely talented Manas Kumar’s solo violin recital in ‘Sursagar’ (A rising star every month) accompanied by Ojas Adhiya on (Tabla) at Sri Shanmukhnanda Padma Ranga Chamber Music Hall, 2nd Floor, Sion, Mumbai on Friday, 14 July 2017, 7.00 pm onwards entry is free for the conc

read more
Press Releases | 13 Apr 2017

Ramakant Gaikwad to perform in 'SurSagar'

MUMBAI: Ramakant Gaikwad the young rising star of Patiala Gharana will perform in the first ever series of 'SurSagar' (A rising star every month) accompanied by Ramkrishna Karambelkar (Tabla) and Siddesh Bicholkar (Harmonium) at Sri Shanmukhnanda Padma Ranga Chamber Music Hall, 2nd Floo

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
FilmiGaane goes live from Kishore Kumar's house to pay a tribute on his 88th Birth Anniversary

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Kishore Da's 88th Birth Anniversary, Shemaroo’s FilmiGaane indulgread more

Press Releases
Audient helps Women's Audio Mission Expand
, ,

MUMBAI: Audient is very pleased to donate ten of its ID4 USB audio interfaces Women’s Audio Missread more

News
Radio City seals deal with LMRC; to create content for Lucknow metro

MUMBAI: Here is an interesting piece of information for Lucknow metro travellers.read more

Press Releases
Radio Mirchi's new social mantra to celebrate Rakshabandhan

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi always stands out, through its ways of celebrating various festivals, may itread more

News
Nodia CRS runs shows for all age groups
, , , , , , ,

MUMBAI: Every community radio station (CRS) has an out of the box concept to entertain and educaread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group