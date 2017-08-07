RadioandMusic
Press Release |  07 Aug 2017 17:32 |  By RnMTeam

Vintage Culture and RICCI team up for ‘Later’ on Spinnin Records

MUMBAI: The latest from Spinnin Records comes from a country that knows how to party. Vintage Culture and RICCI, two of Brazil's top talents, have collaborated on the unique track Later, and it's as hot as a summer afternoon in Rio. Heavy on electro synths, warbling bass lines and sultry vocals, Later conjures images of dark, smoky clubs and strobe lights flashing over dancing bodies, a connection with an attractive stranger and the hedonism that follows.

RICCI wrote the lyrics and top line melody for the track, even recording the whistle sampling in the track on his phone. Spinnin Records has been growing their portfolio of international rising talent, and Vintage Culture and RICCI stand out as some of the most promising. If you need to gear up for a night out this summer, look no further than Later.

Both Vintage Culture and RICCI have established themselves as two of Brazil's most popular electronic music producers, the two performed separately at Lollapalooza Brazil this year, and Vintage Culture's set was the only show of the whole festival that hit max capacity at one of the main stages. After that stellar performance, he will take the stage as the closing act at Rock in Rio, one of the world's most renowned and relevant festivals. This honour is no surprise after Vintage Culture was selected by Martin Garrix to participate at his Multiply event in Ibiza and then named one of the most influential people in the Brazilian market in 2016.

The Later collaboration with the talented RICCI made perfect sense after their last single Wild Kidz hit over eight million plays on Spotify. In only the first year of his musical career, RICCI played first DJ Mag Club, Green Valley and put out releases on Sony Music, Spinnin and Monstercat. He is venturing into the US market with his upcoming single High On the Dancefloor, which was recorded in Los Angeles and will be released on Sony Music.

Vintage Culture RICCI Later Spinnin Records
