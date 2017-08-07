RadioandMusic
Press Release |  07 Aug 2017 17:49 |  By RnMTeam

Pt. Hari Prasad Chaurasia gives his blessings to Soham Munim's latest World Fusion

MUMBAI: Songdew, the largest music network in the country has recently announced the launch of Begin TP by Soham Munim’s, a promising sitarist and his band Taargenic Praxis. This World Fusion album is a compilation of five instrumental tracks which are getting appreciation from the legends and maestros of Indian music industry.

In the words of Pt. Hari Prasad Chaurasia, “Soham is a gifted child who is dedicated to his music. The album Begin TP is a fusion of classical and new age music. I'm sure it will be loved and appreciated by everyone". 

Commenting on the launch of Soham's new album, Nitin Mukesh, a renowned Bollywood singer said, "Music has always been in Soham's blood but seeing the younger generation being driven towards classical music is what intrigues me most about Soham. I have not stopped listening to the tracks ever since I heard them first. Beautiful is the word that is best to describe the music."

Soham Munim, a graded artist of A. I. R. hails from a family that has a musical background as his mother, Smt. Arati Mukherjee is a renowned artist of Bengal and his father, Shreya Munim has been a disciple of Pt. Kartik Kumar for several years. Other than being known for his skills on sitar, Soham is also known for inventing a new instrument called SiGui which is a modified version of the sitar.

Pt.Hari Prasad Chaurasia World Fusion Songdew Begin TP Soham Munim’s Taargenic Praxis
