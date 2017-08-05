Claude VonStroke, Will Clarke and Sébastian V 'Works Well With Others' EP out now

MUMBAI: Following a landmark and triumphant 2016 for the label and a relentless touring schedule during the first half of 2017, there’s been much to celebrate in the Dirtybird camp. Evidently intent to build on it’s continued success, founder Claude VonStroke has hit the studio with trusted pair Will Clarke and Sébastien V to collaborate on two heavy hitting singles for the Works Well With Others EP.

Lead track Tiny Tambourine is the product of Will Clarke and Claude working together and takes the lead on the package. It’s a bit of a misnomer, as ‘tiny’ is the last word to describe the heavy bassline which starts to form immediately at the track’s outset. Continuing to build over crisp and heavy beats and outbursts of drama before dropping back to the burly bassline, the result is monstrous. Will Clarke has been on a Dirtybird hot streak having released three solo EPs, five singles, an appearance on Justin Martin’s album, as well as a brand new collab with Shiba San on the BBQ compilation and a full takeover on the Birdhouse radio show.

On the flip side, Claude teams up with one of Dirtybird’s freshest emerging talents, Sébastien V, for Daylight Dark Room. A light, melodic tone contrasts with a dark and funky acid resonance to create a truly unique masterpiece. The mysterious Sébastien V was also featured on the Dirtybird BBQ compilation with his super-hot track Funkulate, and there are rumors floating around that he is actually someone from the core Dirtybird roster sporting a secret alias.