RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  03 Aug 2017 20:21 |  By RnMTeam

Rapper Divine debuts at the Covelong Point Surf, Music and Yoga Festival

MUMBAI: Divine, the face of hip hop in India, will be seen performing for the first time at the esteem Covelong Point Surf, Music and Yoga Festival in Chennai on 27 August. DIVINE who was in the news for his singing debut in Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz will have a 60 mins set.

All set for this performance, Divine says, “ The place is extremely unique and the vibe sounds awesome. I am looking forward to performing.”

Pristine beaches, a shimmering blue sea, and some of the best surf in the country - Covelong Point Surf, Music & Yoga Festival takes place from 25 -27 August 2017 at the Covelong Point Social Surf School.

Tags
Anurag Kashyap Divine Covelong Point Surf Music & Yoga Festival
Related news
Press Releases | 30 Nov 2016

Daru Daru video definitely calls for a toast

MUMBAI: Sony Music released a fun lyric video for #DaruDaru that is so relatable that you will want to cry! Produced by Canada based Punjabi music producer Deep Jandu featuring Divine and Gangis Khan, the song was an instant hit after the audio was released a week ago on Sony Music.

read more
Press Releases | 08 Nov 2016

Street rapper Divine to perform at Youth Ki Awaaz Converge 2016

MUMBAI: Popularly known as the voice of the streets, Divine - Sony Music artist is all set to enthrall fans at Youth Ki Awaaz Converge 2016.

read more
Press Releases | 06 Sep 2016

Divine's upcoming video 'Farak Hai' to be released exclusively on Brapp TV

MUMBAI: Sony Music artist Divine’s new video/single ‘Farak Hai’ releases on Brapp® TV, a video series by an app that allows producers to upload beats and anyone to record on top with powerful recording features.

read more
Press Releases | 18 Mar 2016

Sony Music releases street rapper Divine's 2nd single 'Jungli Sher'

MUMBAI: Sony Music is proud to announce the release of the new single, ‘Jungli Sher,’ from the rapper, composer and the new face of hip-hop in India, Divine. A first for an Indian artist, the worldwide debut of the video will be on Apple Music on Friday 18th March.

read more
Press Releases | 07 Sep 2015

Suresh Raina unveils the music album of Meeruthiya Gangsters

MUMBAI: ‘Meeruthiya Gangsters’ music album was unveiled today (7 September, 2015) by Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, who has also recorded a song for the film. Suresh Raina, who is a friend of producer Shoeb Ahmed, agreed to sing as a friendly gesture for Ahmed.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Billboard International heavyweights to speak at All About Music Conference

MUMBAI: India's pioneering artist management agency, Tarsame Mittal Talent Management is gearead more

News
BARC Week 30: 9XM pushes Sony MIX, MTV Beats climbs up

MUMBAI: In week 30 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) saw striking cread more

News
Vodafone Play collaborates with Discovery Communication to expand its infotainment section

MUMBAI: To facilitate the entertainment needs of mobile savvy young Indians who are looking for hread more

News
Friendship Day celebration begins at Fever FM
,

MUMBAI: Friendship day is one of those days when everyone eagerly waits to catch up with their fread more

News
RJ Hunt S3 contestant Simon Das joins Friends FM

MUMBAI:  Friends FM’s most unique competition RJ Hunt Season 3 came to an end with Simoread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group