Rapper Divine debuts at the Covelong Point Surf, Music and Yoga Festival

MUMBAI: Divine, the face of hip hop in India, will be seen performing for the first time at the esteem Covelong Point Surf, Music and Yoga Festival in Chennai on 27 August. DIVINE who was in the news for his singing debut in Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz will have a 60 mins set.

All set for this performance, Divine says, “ The place is extremely unique and the vibe sounds awesome. I am looking forward to performing.”

Pristine beaches, a shimmering blue sea, and some of the best surf in the country - Covelong Point Surf, Music & Yoga Festival takes place from 25 -27 August 2017 at the Covelong Point Social Surf School.