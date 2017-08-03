Muzik247 releases Bhavagayakan P Jayachandran's latest Christian devotional song

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam music industry, has released the song sung by P.Jayachandran from Yaagam Christian devotional songs album titled Chinthayeham, the track is composed by Shainu R S to the lyrics of Santhosh Varma. Roopa Revathi has played the violin portions of the song.

Yaagam features nine tracks whose music is composed by Shainu R S. The album brings together well known vocalists such as P. Jayachandran, Sujatha Mohan, M G Sreekumar, Srinivas, Palghat Sreeram, Abhradita Banerjee, Job Kurian, Gowri Lekshmi and Shainu R S. The lyrics of the songs are penned by Poovachal Khader, Santhosh Varma, Rev. D J Ajith Kumar, Raju Chennadu, Sree Parvathy, Anoop Mukundan and Pushpa Jayan. The album is produced by Amma Media. Muzik247 is the official music partner.

Check the song here -