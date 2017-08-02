Sia and Monkey puzzled Atlantic Records announce new partnership

MUMBAI: Singer/songwriter/producer/hitmaker and eight times Grammy Award nominee Sia today announces her first-ever Christmas album, the first release under her recently signed worldwide deal with Atlantic Records. The collection of original holiday songs written by Sia and Greg Kurstin will be released later this year via Monkey Puzzle/Atlantic Records. In addition to working on the forthcoming Christmas album, Sia is currently in the process of directing her first feature film.

“Sia is a once-in-a-generation artist. Her extraordinary gifts as a singer and songwriter, her revolutionary approach to the art of performing, her groundbreaking videos – everything she does comes from a deep wellspring of inspiration and imagination,” stated Atlantic Records Chairman/CEO Craig Kallman and Atlantic Records Chairman/COO Julie Greenwald. “Sia is that rare artist who has formed her own singular, boundless musical universe. We are so happy to welcome her into the Atlantic family and to be joining Sia on her amazing musical journey.”

Sia most recently wrapped up the North American leg of her headlining arena Nostalgic For the Present Tour which was proclaimed ‘creatively captivating’(Billboard), ‘magical performance art’(AXS), and ‘intensely personal.’ The limited tour, Sia’s only live dates for 2017, will continue this winter in stadiums across Australia and New Zealand.