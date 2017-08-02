Aaron Watson's 'Outta Style' is arguably the greatest underdog story in Country Music

MUMBAI: Aaron Watson is truly living the American dream. A singing cowboy who rides a horse named hustle, as an independent artist, Aaron continues to undeniably impact the country music scene, building an incredible 18 year career. This week Watson hits a new milestone as his latest single Outta Style, lauded as the most stylish song of his career by Rolling Stone, cracks the top 30 threshold on the country radio charts, marking his highest charting single to date and arguably the greatest underdog story in country music since Zac Brown band's Chicken Fried nearly a decade ago.

Written by Watson, Outta Style is the lead single from the critically acclaimed album Vaquero, which debuted earlier this year at no two on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart and on Billboard’s All Genre Indie Albums Chart. At mid-year, the project, which received high praise from American songwriter, Noisey, Texas Monthly and more, ranks as the seventh biggest country album debut and top ten best selling country album of 2017 and has amassed over 20 million streams.

Amidst a string of sold out shows nationwide, Watson is preparing for his4 October headlining date at Music City’s iconic Ryman Auditorium. He will bring along some friends, Jon Wolfe, Mickey Guyton, Jim Collins and Leslie Satcher, to present A Night Of Texas music tickets start at only $25 and can be purchased at ryman.com. The date adds to a hugely successful 2016-2017, with headlining ticket counts nearing the half million mark and 100 plus sellout shows covering 40 states and eight countries.

It is such an honour to headline the iconic Ryman stage, definitely checking one off the top of the bucket list, says Watson. It is a dream come true to make my first appearance there, one that I know I’ll never forget. It will be a very special evening with some of my favorite artists.