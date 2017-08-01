Carlos Vives and Sebastian Yatra's single 'Robarte Un Beso' reaches 8 million views

MUMBAI: Robarte Un Beso, the latest single and video from award-winning superstar Carlos Vives and Colombian Pop Urban Promise, Sebastián Yatra has indeed become a smash in three days since its release. The music video premiered on Friday, 28 July and has reached over eight million views in the first 24 hours and over 13 million views in its first full weekend. The video also marked the fourth most viewed on Youtube’s Global Chart.

The charming video where in Vives and Yatra encourage a young student to declare his love, is also a love letter to Bogota, and features some of the city’s interesting areas, including Nuestra Señora del Buen Consejo, La Candelaria in the historic center of Bogota, the JW Marriot hotel and the Sisga dam, in Cundinamarca.

Fans, athletes and celebrities took to social media to create their renditions of this viral sensation; Gian Luca Vacchi, Shanon de Lima And Maritza Rodríguez, Lucy Vives, Rigoberto Urán, Twin Melody, among many others.

The contagious tune produced by Andrés Torres and Mauricio Rengifo (Despacito) and written by Carlos Vives, Sebastián Yatra, Mauricio Rengifo and Andrés Torres, revives the era of serenades in a modern world. The video filmed in Colombia was directed by Daniel Durán.

The New Yorker wrote, “The Santa Marta-bred Vives is the king of contemporary Vallenato-a form of bouncy, accordion-driven folk music popular in Colombia’s coastal regions. “Since (his first hit), he’s made a career of revitalizing his beloved country’s traditional tunes with an injection of rock-and-roll riffs and pop rhythms.”

This hit single also sits comfortably at the top Apple's charts in Colombia, Ecuador, Panamá and Perú, while entering the top five position around the world, including Argentina, Chile, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, México, and top twenty in Spain.

Both singers, Vives and Yatra spent the weekend in Spain in different cities touring.