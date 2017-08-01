RadioandMusic
Billy Currington scores twelfth career number one single with 'Do I Make You Wanna'

MUMBAI: Country music mainstay, Billy Currington, has reached the spot one on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart with his latest singe, Do I Make You Wanna, off his sixth studio album, Summer Forever (Mercury Records Nashville). The single marks Currington’s twelve career one and third song from Summer Forever to top the charts following his hits Don’t It and It Don’t Hurt Like It Used To.

Do I Make You Wanna was produced by Dann Huff and written by Ashley Gorley, Zach Crowell, Matt Jenkins, and Jerry Flowers.

This album, Summer Forever, is the album that keeps on giving states Billy. Having the song Do I Make You Wanna become my twelve number hit is beyond gratifying and so rewarding. I want to thank my team, my label, my co-writers, country radio and most of all you, my fans! This could have never happened without the fans, so a deep felt thank you to all of you, elaborates Billy.

Currington is currently on the road for his headlining Stay Up Til The Sun tour through August.

