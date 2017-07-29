Rob Cockerton returns with 'Design Your Life' EP

MUMBAI: Established producer and Abode favourite Rob Cockerton returns to the label with a new original EP, Design Your Life. Due for release on the 28 July, it features two solo tracks and a remix from UK house stalwarts Leftwing & Kody.

Groove To the Beat is a fast-paced opener, channeling Rob’s characteristic sense of movement with a catchy bass melody and an attention-grabbing eponymous vocal sample.

Meanwhile ’Here We Go’ is led by rattling percussion and ascending keys over a similarly thumping bassline. The ever-popular Leftwing & Kody’s take on the record switches it up for peak-time dancefloors, with a dramatic breakdown leading to a horn-filled bass drop.

The Design Your Life EP is a great example of Rob’s dancefloor-ready production style. As well as Abode, Rob’s previously released on Nic Fanciulli’s esteemed Saved Records and played at the likes of fabric, We Are FSTVL, The Social and Sankeys Ibiza. With the Abode brand growing ever more powerful and Cockerton’s gigs stacking up, it’s clear that the producer and DJ - whose career now spans over 28 years - is as confident as ever.

Tracklist

01. Groove To the Beat

02. Here We Go

03. Here We Go (Leftwing & Kody Remix)