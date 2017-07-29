Joe Nichols' new album 'Never Gets Old'

MUMBAI: Much like music, “love has a way of outliving everything,” and multi-platinum selling BBR Music Group/ Red Bow Records artist Joe Nichols has a lifelong way of delivering that traditional country sound, as displayed on his new album Never Gets Old.

Written by Steve Moakler and Connie Harrington, the lead single and title track Never Gets Old, for which the album takes its name, offers a sweet, nostalgic melody delivered by Nichols’ traditional baritone. The lyric video for the title track exclusively premiered via One Country, sharing the catchy tune with their more than 6.45 million Facebook fans.

“By mixing contemporary themes with traditional sounds, Joe Nichols stays true to his roots…throughout Never Gets Old, Nichols proves why he has stayed a prominent name in country music for so long. His desire to stay relevant while staying true to his traditional country identity makes for a perfect contemporary blend of country sounds.” ~ Sounds Like Nashville

“This guy endures as one of the greatest singers in contemporary country music.” ~ Music Row

“Joe brings his flawless voice to this straight forward love song and the rest of the album.” ~ One Country

Drawing from Country tradition in its truest form, the album reflects a timeless sound and features songwriter heavyweights Chris Stapleton, Zach Crowell, and Shane Minor. Standout tracks include the soaring tribute to the human experience of We All Carry Something to the traditional steel-laden sing along I’d Sing About You while Diamonds Make Babies adds a dose of light-hearted mischief.

Joe Nichols – Never Gets Old - Track Listing:

1. “Diamonds Make Babies” (Chris Stapleton, Jim Beavers, Lee Miller)

2. “Girl In The Song” (Lynn Hutton, Neal Coty)

3. “We All Carry Something” (Westin Davis, Justin Weaver)

4. “I’d Sing About You” (Chris Janson, Preston Brust, Chris Lucas)

5. “Breathless” (Zach Crowell, Matt Jenkins, Jon Nite)

6. “Tall Boys” (Monty Criswell, Shane Minor, Tom Shapiro)

7. “Hostage” (Brett Tyler, Aaron Eshuis, Ryan Lafferty)

8. “Never Gets Old” (Steve Moakler, Connie Harrington)

9. “Billy Graham’s Bible” (Chris Dubois, Jimmy Melton, Neal Coty)

10. “So You’re Saying” (Ross Copperman, Chris Tompkins, Josh Kear)

11. “This Side of the River” (Clint Daniels, Justin Lantz, Jeremy Crady)

12. "Baby Got Back" feat. Darren Knight aka “Southern Momma” (Anthony Ray)

Fans of Nichols’ live show will recognize his throwback country interpretation of Sir Mix-A-Lot’s Baby Got Back, featuring comedian Darren Knight. Nichols has been performing this classic-twist in concert thanks to fan demand, and this is its first time on a recorded project.

This summer, Nichols brings the nationwide Never Gets Old Tour to festivals and legendary clubs such as Cotton Eyed Joe in Knoxville, Tenn. (5 August) and Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth, Texas (26 August). For a full list of upcoming tour dates, visit https://joenichols.com/events.

Joe Nichols tour dates:

7/28 – Guthrie Center, IA – Guthrie’s River Ruckus

7/29 – Wayne, NE – Wayne County Fair*

8/3 – Little Valley, NY – Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds*

8/4 – Hamilton, OH – Big Buls Roadhouse*

8/5 – Knoxville, TN – Cotton Eyed Joe*

8/12 – Little Current, ON, Canada– Manitoulin Country Fest*

8/19 – Calgary, AB, Canada – Country Thunder Calgary

8/26 – Fort Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s Texas*

9/9 – Pomona, CA – Los Angeles County Fairgrounds

9/14 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone*

9/16 – Dubuque, IA – Diamond Jo Casino’s Mississippi Moon Bar*

10/1 – Atlantic City, NJ – Garden State Country Music & Food Truck Festival at Bader Field

11/18 – Harrington, DE – Harrington Casino Exhibit Hall*