Anup Jalota, Sushant Divgikar felicitated with MAP Awards

MUMBAI: Music, Arts and Poetry Festival (MAP 2017) celebrated recently at Navi Mumbai ends on a positive note witnessing huge participation from college students, government officials, corporate, artists, Bollywood personalities and people in and around Navi Mumbai. The event was formally inaugurated by Sudhakar Sonawane, Navi Mumbai Mayor, Anup Jalota, Alankrit Rathod, producer of AR Creations, Swaroop Biswas, renowned painter and AK Mishra, CEO, Event Eyes Communications. The festival was organised by Event Eyes Communications in association with Terna College.

MAP Awards was a special highlight of the Show, wherein Sushant Divgikar was awarded MAP Revolutionary Award, Dr Radhakrishnan Pillai was awarded MAP Bestseller Author Award, Rouble Nagi was awarded MAP Noble Artist Award, Rakesh Tiwari was awarded MAP Visionary Award followed by felicitating Terna College CEO P.T. Deshmukh and college students who won the competitions.

“We (NMMC) are glad to have such festival in Navi Mumbai and are happy to associate with this. Festivals like this provide an opportunity for the citizens to break from the mundane routine and unearth their hidden talent. It also helps to channelize their energy creatively,” said Sudhakar Sonawane in his inaugural speech.

Padma Shri awardee Anup Jalota expressed his happiness on the occasion later in his public conversation based on topic ‘Music that Matters” with Neha Jha, curator of the event. The Veteran singer who hails from the Sham Chowrasi Gharana of Punjab also highlighted how various evergreen composition and music from Bollywood and Hindi Bhajans have better recall and therapeutic values too even now, which sharing some of the musical experiences and mesmerising the audience with his voice. Anup Jalota, Veteran Singer was felicitated with MAP Music Master Award, Alankrit Rathod, Producer AR Creations, a sister concern of Infratech was felicitated with Best Land Banker of Mumbai for Infratech and Sudhakar Sonawane, Mayor of the city was given a Vote of Thanks, Memento.

Neha V Jha, Curator- MAP Festival was of the view that Music, Art and Poetry are the best ways of expression and communication. The objective of MAP 2017 was to give its audience two days of escape from the hustle-bustle of the city’s life and we are proud to say that we were successful in doing so. We are planning to bring it in a bigger format next year. MAP Festival is an annual event of the city now.