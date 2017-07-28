Mick Jagger set to address the nation through his songs

MUMBAI: Mick Jagger has come up with two songs that will address the nation. The songs will release this week. He calls both the tracks Gotta Get A Grip and England Lost as an urgent response to the confusion and frustration around.

When asked about the songs He said, “It is the result of the anxiety and the unknown ability of the changing political situation.” He delivered a biting personal commentary across the two songs atop guitar drones and emphatic beats as he touches on everything from aggressive news cycles to holding those in power to account.

England Lost takes one back to a football match that he attended and uses the moment as an analogy for a country at a political crossroads. Gotta Get A Grip takes one with him as he rattles issues of war and political scandal around in his mind and defiantly spits them out. This is sound tracking a moment in time, the way only Jagger knows how and the result is electric, disruptive and thought provoking.

When asked about how he came up with England Lost he explained, “Ostensibly, it’s about seeing an England football team lose, but when I wrote the title I knew it would be about more than just that. It’s about a feeling that we are in a difficult moment in our history. It's about the unknown ability about where you are and the feeling of insecurity. That’s how I was feeling when I was writing. It's obviously got a fair amount of humour because I don’t like anything too on the nose but it's also got a sense of vulnerability of where we are as a country. Right from the off when I started writing ‘England Lost’, I imagined having a British rapper on the track... Skepta stepped in at a moment’s notice and I just loved what he did.”

He also spoke on Gotta Get A Grip saying, “The message I suppose is - despite all those things that are happening, you gotta get on with your own life, be yourself and attempt to create your own destiny.”

Jagger also shared about the making of the two stand alone tracks saying, “I started writing these two songs in April and wanted them out straight away. Doing a whole album often takes a long time even after finishing it with all the record company preparations and global release set up. It’s always refreshing to get creative in a different fashion and I feel a slight throwback to a time when you could be a bit more free and easy by recording on the hoof and putting it out there immediately. I didn’t want to wait until next year when these two tracks might lose any impact and mean nothing.”

We also asked him about what are the music he is listening to, he said, “I do quite a lot of trawling for music online and also the youngsters in my family all play me music when we get together so I get to hear all kinds of things. I listen to R&B and pop and strange mixes of old and new and then like everyone I make my own random playlists. The last things I added to a list were Kendrick Lamar, Skepta, Mozart, Howlin’ Wolf, Tame Impala, obscure Prince tracks and classic soul stuff from The Valentine Brothers. I really like Kendrick Lamar, he’s also talking about discontent and he really nailed it.

“I thought his stuff, and what Skepta is doing, are very interesting and pretty much on the button.’’