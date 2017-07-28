RadioandMusic
Press Release |  28 Jul 2017

Major Lazer’s 'Know No Better' features Travis Scott, Camilo and Quavo

MUMBAI: Major Lazer has just debuted an interactive version of their video for Know No Better featuring Travis Scott, Camila Cabello and Quavo. This is one of the first ever videos of its kind which lets viewers now switch between the dream and reality storylines portrayed in the original version, an experience facilitated by Eko in collaboration with director Philip Andelman.

Executive Producer Lihu Roter said, “Eko’s unique interactivity enables creators to connect with viewers unlike any other digital platform, fostering deep emotional connections with audiences by giving them agency to affect stories in real –time. Major Lazer’s creative execution of this parallel story allows audiences to simultaneously step into the shoes of this young dreamer’s reality and his dreams themselves, experiencing his aspirations coming true with him in the moment. It’s a lean forward experience that's highly engaging, and indicative of what I believe mainstream storytelling will look like in the years to come.”

The interesting thing about Know No Better is that it has been streamed more than 150 million times to date —is the title track from the band’s new EP surprise -released last month, two years to the day after their groundbreaking LP Peace is the Mission. The EP expands upon the group’s global sound, taking inspiration from their travels to Pakistan, Cuba, South America, Africa and more while paying homage to their Caribbean roots.

Know No Better finds the trio collaborating with artists from the world over who share their mission of “making the world smaller by making the party bigger,” with appearances from Machel Montano, Busy Signal, Sean Paul,Konshens, JBalvin, Nasty C, Ice PrInce, Patoranking, Jidenna, Anitta, Pabllo Vittar and more, as well as production work from the likes of Jr. Blender, Boaz van de Beatz, King Henry and Maphorisa.

The new EP follows the worldwide success of Run Up featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR and Nicki Minaj, Cold Water featuring Justin Bieber and MØ and Lean On with DJ Snake featuring MØ, one of the most successful songs of all time. Furthermore, Major Lazer’s documentary Give Me Future, filmed at their historic, 400,000 person 2016 show in Havana, Cuba, premiered earlier this year at Sundance to rave reviews and is set for release this fall.

Major Lazer Know who better Travis Scott Camila Cabello Quavo
