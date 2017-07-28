Cardboard Foxes to feature Kenyo for 'Do You Ever?'

MUMBAI: After years of creating music using makeshift instruments as kids, brothers Rich and Ben graduated to producing music full-time and took their craft to the next level. Often finding themselves writing and recording for other aspiring artists, the brothers made the call to create for themselves and subsequently became Cardboard Foxes.

Moving from an initial pop/electro sound, the two brothers now find themselves with a much richer, more mature style. Their previous dance-pop crossover single Freefall featuring Raphaella was heavily supported on BBC Radio 1 and receiving further acclaim online from the likes of MTV, with their following release Everything’s Alright picking up heat with tastemaker CLASH MAGAZINE. Now their new release Do You Ever finds the North London duo move into a more R&B-oriented territory with vocalist Kenyo, aiming squarely at the party islands.

The song Do You Ever is a textured, slow-burning dance heater featuring Kenyo who himself is an artist CF had wanted to work with for a number of years. Speaking about the track, CF stated, "The song was about the loss, something we all experience. It was important for me to connect to that and ask the same question that everyone does in that situation - do you ever think about me? The track displays a sunnier side with lyrics that oppose the general vibe - it's about realness. It's about love. It's about loss and life and the fear of someone you love moving on."

Cardboard Foxes- Do you Ever? Ft. Kenyo