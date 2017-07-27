RadioandMusic
Press Release |  27 Jul 2017 18:30 |  By RnMTeam

Zookëper remixes Hariz's 'Ovrbrd'

MUMBAI: Allow us to introduce you to Hariz - a singer-songwriter and a multi-instrumentalist who has just shared his debut track Ovrbrd back in May 2017. Injecting the LA-based newcomer's debut release with an elegant concoction of energised, bass-heavy percussion and rolling synth stabs, New Jersey-native Zookëper takes Hariz's sombre original in an inspired new direction.

"I got sent this song by Hariz and I really liked the vocal melody and vibe of the record. Right away I had ideas for where to take the songs production. I produced the song out with some horns and I sampled a piece of Hariz' original vocal to make up the bulk of the production. I changed the drum programming and did some additional sound design; the whole thing was done really quickly. I'm really happy I got to collaborate with Hariz on this release." - Zookëper.

Zookëper is one of the original band members of Cash Cash. With an impressive year behind him supporting the likes of Tritonal & Bingo Players, Zookëper's unique blend of styles goes on full display in his phenomenal remix of Ovrbrd.

"As I was listening to the remix, I couldn’t stop moving to it. The track lights something up within you and you can’t help but groove. The song’s message is the same as the original track, but this production makes you want to dance while your singing it. It was a fun collaboration with Zookëper, and the remix is definitely an awesome vibe." - Hariz

Zookëper Hariz Ovrbrd Cash Cash
