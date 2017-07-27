Showtek announce Amen EP and Amen North American Tour

MUMBAI: Showtek are back with the release of two tracks off their new Amen EP out today via Skink/Armada. Included are the title track Amen featuring Freetown Collective, whom Showtek worked with previously on the 2016 smash hit Believer. Amen has been dominating festival main stages all summer. Also released today is Don’t Shoot featuring vocals from GC. In addition to the duo’s two releases, Showtek are announcing their Amen North American Tour that kicks off at the end of August.

Taking a stance with their music, Amen is a Caribbean inspired track that grabs you after one listen, while Don’t Shoot is a more traditional Showtek release filled with fan favourite heavy bass and drops. Written in conjunction with vocalist GC in the midst of the recent protests against police violence, both Showtek and GC have provided statements concerning the inspiration and reasoning behind their collaboration on Don’t Shoot.

Showtek explains, “Even though we ourselves haven't gone through this injustice, or can even relate to how hard it must be, we work closely with diverse cultures and people that have lived these struggles. We can make their voice heard by reaching out to millions of people with our music. We aim to be an example that everyone is united, we are one people, coming together without prejudice.”

GC says, “Born and raised in Kingston and currently residing in New York, I can relate to the senseless misuse of power by those who have been given the responsibility. Living in such multicultural cities, I have also been personally affected by such injustice and violence. I am blessed to be able to advocate for these issues we face in America through music, but there are others without a voice. Far too many have lost their lives as a result of these unjust shootings. On the heels of the senseless slaying of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown and countless other young lives cut short by police misconduct and gun violence. I felt it was important to bring awareness and at the same time spread a message of hope with the platform we have been blessed with.”

Both tracks are already set to make a major splash this summer on their Amen North American Tour, encompassing 20+ dates including stops in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, Boston, Miami, Chicago, Atlanta and more. Tickets will be on-sale Thursday, 27 July.

On their North American tour, Showtek says, “It was always a dream of ours to visit N. America and get more directly acquainted with the people, culture, and music. We first came here in 2007 and we are still inspired by the fans and their amazing enthusiasm at our shows.

After years of touring on a hectic schedule, we recently felt a strong desire to create a fresh and more mature sound working with singers and writers from all parts of the world. This has been an inspirational time for us in the studio.

For us the Amen North American Tour will be the first part of the next chapter in our careers and show our fans another musical side to Showtek. We hope that the energy and enthusiasm the fans showed us when we first played over here will be taken to another level.”

The second instalment of the EP, including two additional tracks, is set to release on 23 August.

Wouter and Sjoerd Janssen, aka Showtek, two brothers from Eindhoven have been making music for over a decade. In 2012 they exploded onto the global dance scene with the release of Cannonball, which resulted in a new worldwide following and countless fans across the world. Soon after came Booyah, a track encompassing Showtek’s true sound, calling everyone to attention. The result was a top five spot in the UK singles chart and their first worldwide major hit. Other recent successes include Bad a collaboration with David Guetta, which now has over 1 billion total combined views/streams online, and the 2016 collaboration with Major Lazer titled Believer, which has over 80 million total combined views/streams online. Over the past two years Showtek has become more than an act. It’s a movement brought together by the producer duo and their fans. United by a love for music, excitement, artistic freedom and adventure.

Showtek AMEN North American Tour Dates:

8/31 – Foundation Club – Seattle, WA

9/1 – Exchange LA – Los Angeles, CA

9/2 – Beach Tampa – Tampa Bay, FL

9/3 – Premier Nightclub – Atlantic City, NJ

9/22 – Irving Plaza – New York, NY

9/23 – Global Dance Festival – Chandler, AZ

9/24 – Parq Nightclub (Daytime) – San Diego, CA

9/29 – Uniun – Toronto, ON, Canada

10/6 – Royale Nightclub – Boston, MA

10/20 – Story – Miami, FL

10/21 – PRYSM – Chicago, IL

10/27 – Premier Nightclub – Atlantic City, NJ

10/31 – New City Gas – Montreal, QC, Canada

11/16 – The Observatory (Constellation Room) – Santa Ana, CA

11/17 – Opera – Atlanta, GA

11/18 – Stereo Live – Houston, TX