Saaibaba Telefilms launches 'Suron Ka Eklavya'

MUMBAI: Saaibaba Telefilms a multifaceted media company, unveiled two unique productions for DD National Saaibaba Telefilms (STL), known for its high on content and original show formats have this time come up with show Suron Ka Eklavya which is a confluence of creativity and originality.

The unveiling of the show was a star studded affair. From veterans and current heartthrobs of music industry to the stars of television graced the launch of the shows. The judges Bappi Lahiri, Jatin Pandit and Ismail Darbar were present in their glory, being a momentous support to the aspiring singers who have participated in the show. The title track singer, Shaan extended his support and best wishes for the show. The young and dynamic Abhas Joshi, a prodigious singer, who will be the anchor of the show, was present at the show adding the zest and zeal to the event.

Bappi Lahiri, the maverick music director said “Gajendra Singh has been a pioneer in creating unique platform for aspiring musicians look forward to being a judge on this show and hope it becomes a success”

Jatin Pandit, music director for many of 90’s blockbuster like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai said “The amazing part of this show is to witness young talent recreate and relieve the magic of old songs. Suron Ka Eklayvya has presented an apt dais the aspiring musicians. I look forward to mentor the new talent.”

Ismail Darbar, the music director of magnum opus like Hum Dil Chuke Sanam and Devdas said “After a long period, a show has been designed that pays a tribute to the legends. Also, the content of the show is very unique and encourages the new generation to acquaint with the music of the yesteryear. I am glad to be associated with Suron Ka Eklavya.”

The music reality show, Suron Ka Eklavya catering to the non-fiction segment, is a tribute to the music of the golden era with a motto of “Andaaz Wahi Awaaz Nayi”. The contestants will be segregated in three groups formed under the name of the three stalwarts of music industry: Mohd. Rafi, Kishore Kumar and living legend Lata Mangeshkar and as the motto suggests, the show will present the old songs in fresh voices retaining the signature style of the respective legends. The judges will be mentoring and judging the contestants on basis of presentation and talent.

The title track for the show has been graced by the melodious voices of Shaan, Anwesha penned by Swanand Kirkire and the show will hosted by the young and dynamic Abhas Joshi and was launched on the World Music Day.

Gajendra Singh, Producer of the show expressed his happiness by saying “Music has been forte and have always endeavored to produce innovative shows. The idea of show is to build a bridge between the old era and young generation. Lata Mangeshkar, Mohd Rafi and Kishore Kumar are the foundation and the pillars of film music, and therefore even today their songs and music are a reference point for the new generation. This show will present the songs in their signature styles but with fresh voices and innovative performances.

Suron ka Eklavya will be aired at 8 to 9 pm on every Saturday Sunday from 29 July 2017 on DD National.