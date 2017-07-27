RadioandMusic
Press Release |  27 Jul 2017 19:40 |  By RnMTeam

Gajendra's new song 'Mera Jahan' features TV actress Kritika Kamra

MUMBAI: Internet sensational voice Gajendra Verma along with famous TV actress Kritika Kamra will be seen in his latest music video Mera Jahan directed by Vikram Singh, Gajendra Verma who is known for his viral songs on internet like Emptiness- Tune Mere Jana, Mann Mera, Tera Hi Rahun, comes with second romantic ballad from his album Lost to Found.

Gajendra is not just the voice behind it but has also given words to his beautiful composition. For which he says, "Writing is an inspiration from his father's work who was a legendary writer and poet from Haryana". This song is co-written by Kunaal Verma.

One of the best part of the video is it has a very strong griping love story with excellent filmography at the beautiful location of Thailand. Director Vikram Singh says, "We had a wonderful time shooting in Thailand. And telling a beautiful complete story in just five minutes is always challenging but that’s what makes it more special."

Here is a link to the video:

Gajendra Verma Kritika Kamra Mera Jahan
