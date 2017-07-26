Grizzly Bear releases new music video for 'Neighbors' from forthcoming album

MUMBAI: Grizzly Bear has released Neighbors, the fourth new song from their forthcoming album Painted Ruins . The band also covers the new issues of Under the Radar Magazine and Paste Quarterly, both of which hits stands later this month. Paste Quarterly says, "Grizzly Bear made an album for the times: something wild and alive, bucking assumptions and beaming color, their best yet," and in their 9/10 review of Painted Ruins Under the Radar says “The album is the sound of a band cohering as never before with a formidable swagger.”

Neighbors follows the release of three other tracks from Painted Ruins, including Three Rings, Mourning Sound and Four Cypresses, which NPR Music called a simmering, moody reflection on the state of a world in chaos. Fans who pre-order Painted Ruins will receive all four tracks instantly.

Painted Ruins has earned early praise from Rolling Stone, who called the new music spellbinding. The New York Times dubbed lead track Three Rings insistent, and Pigeons & Planes called it “a sonically ambitious return.” "NPR Music called their single Mourning Sound grand and focused, elegantly layered, delicate and dramatic,” and SPIN declared, “Grizzly Bear strike gold.”

Painted Ruins follows 2012’s Shields, which was a critical and commercial breakthrough. Debuting at #7 on the Billboard 200 and named the #1 Album of the Year by Apple iTunes, Shields earned the band Pitchfork Best New Music and four star Rolling Stone reviews; performances on Colbert, Fallon, Letterman, Austin City Limits and Ellen; and sold out shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.