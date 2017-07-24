RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  24 Jul 2017 18:02 |  By RnMTeam

Hyderabad born artist Alluri to perform first Telugu rock album at Cambridge Folk Festival in London

MUMBAI: Alluri, born and raised in Hyderabad and currently based in London, who performed year before at the NH7 Weekender festival in Hyderabad, will be performing his first Telugu rock album at the prestigious Cambridge Folk Festival in UK on Saturday, 29 July.

Before the Cambridge Folk Festival he will be performing in Telugu at London’s Tooting Tram and Social on 27 July and The Finsbury on 28 July.

Speaking about his song/music inspiration Alluri said, “It is inspired from living my life, observing people and from my love for music and song writing.” The new band features Alluri fronting four Italian musicians with whom he has rehearsed in Milano before bringing them to the UK for this short run of shows.

“I’m excited to bring this new set of songs exclusively in Telugu to the UK. This is all new material from my forthcoming album that I have recorded with Tommaso Colliva, the producer of Muse. I think this is a first to have rock act playing songs written in Telugu,” added Alluri.

Tommaso Colliva Producer and Mixer is excited, "Helping Alluri to craft his album has been an amazing journey. We had to shape the music around a language - Telugu - that has not been used for contemporary music at all, making sure it was delivering Alluri's stories and emotions.

Conveying the message a young man that lives in a modern world where cultures constantly blend within each other wanted to share.  I'm really happy with what came out of this journey and glad I've been part of it," Tommaso added.

According to Massimo Martellotta, who was involved in the recording process said, "It was very exciting to work with Alluri because of his sensibility and very open minded approach to music. Telugu is something special I discovered during this record. Using language as sound and as an instrument itself, trying to deliver a message also for those who don’t know the meaning of the Telugu word

Late in 2016 Alluri released his first song sung in Telugu Evari Kosam to popular acclaim in the UK with several plays on BBC Radio and a hit video on YouTube. Alluri composes his own music, writes lyrics and sings and plays on guitar.                                                           

Though he released his first album in English earlier, Alluri had great passion for his mother tongue, which led him to create this new Telugu album for western audience, a first of its kind rock album in Telugu. His effort is described as taking Italian of the East to the West since Telugu is considered as Italian of the East.

All the songs are recorded in studios in Milano with the Italian session musicians and finally mixed in studios in London.

Tags
Hyderabad Alluri London Cambridge Folk Festival Telugu
Related news
Press Releases | 20 Jul 2017

Sarod player Soumik Datta jams with Farhan Akhtar in London

MUMBAI: 13 July saw some of Bollywood’s most respected and popular names come together in London for a unique Urdu poetry tribute to the iconic Bollywood film, Mughal-e-Azam and its director K Asif.

read more
Press Releases | 15 May 2017

Haux presents his striking new single 'Youth'

MUMBAI: Having just successfully wrapped up a handful of headline shows across the US, Haux will bring his mesmerising live show to the UK next week as he headlines venues in both Manchester (Sound Control) and London (The Lexington) before then making his debut at The Great Escape festival in Br

read more
Press Releases | 22 Mar 2017

Shivrani Somaia's 'Maai-ri' for mother's day

MUMBAI: UK born and raised creative entrepreneur, Shivrani Somaia, composes and sings debut single. 'Maai-ri' is a dedication to all Mothers across the globe, to pay homage to the unique role that they play in the life of each individual.

read more
Press Releases | 16 Dec 2016

Danny Avila takes you on tour in new video for High

MUMBAI: With 2016 slowly coming to a halt, it’s Danny Avila who picks up the pace with a new video reminiscent of summer. The video is due a highly anticipated premiere with MTV on Thursday 15 December 2016, giving you an exclusive look at the video ahead of it’s official release.

read more
Press Releases | 13 Dec 2016

Tenax goes to Cuba

MUMBAI: From 1981 Tenax has been central in the post-punk, new wave and rock renaissance eras, providing a meeting point for artists, designers and emerging musicians. Fast forward to now and Tenax in still an important institution with a big influence on current trends and music culture.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
9X Tashan and Set Wet Mr. Beard product to start Set Wet Mr. Beard Hunt

MUMBAI: Punjabi Music channel 9X Tashan has partnered with Set Wet Beard Products to launch a unread more

News
Mahindra Open Sky Festival: An intimate experience of music and culture

MUMBAI: Experience the romance of the Thar Desert this November as Mahindra Open Sky makes its dread more

News
Pranab Mukherjee's farewell speech to be aired on AIR and Doordarshan

NEW DELHI: Pranab Mukherjee, who is laying down office as President of India, will address the naread more

Press Releases
Copyright can unleash India's Creative and Economic Potential

MUMBAI: Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FICCI), in association with Depread more

News
Radio City introduces Radio City Cine Awards 2017

MUMBAI: In the field of regional cinema, Tamil film industry is growing at a rapid speed, attractread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group