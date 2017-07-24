Hyderabad born artist Alluri to perform first Telugu rock album at Cambridge Folk Festival in London

MUMBAI: Alluri, born and raised in Hyderabad and currently based in London, who performed year before at the NH7 Weekender festival in Hyderabad, will be performing his first Telugu rock album at the prestigious Cambridge Folk Festival in UK on Saturday, 29 July.

Before the Cambridge Folk Festival he will be performing in Telugu at London’s Tooting Tram and Social on 27 July and The Finsbury on 28 July.

Speaking about his song/music inspiration Alluri said, “It is inspired from living my life, observing people and from my love for music and song writing.” The new band features Alluri fronting four Italian musicians with whom he has rehearsed in Milano before bringing them to the UK for this short run of shows.

“I’m excited to bring this new set of songs exclusively in Telugu to the UK. This is all new material from my forthcoming album that I have recorded with Tommaso Colliva, the producer of Muse. I think this is a first to have rock act playing songs written in Telugu,” added Alluri.

Tommaso Colliva Producer and Mixer is excited, "Helping Alluri to craft his album has been an amazing journey. We had to shape the music around a language - Telugu - that has not been used for contemporary music at all, making sure it was delivering Alluri's stories and emotions.

Conveying the message a young man that lives in a modern world where cultures constantly blend within each other wanted to share. I'm really happy with what came out of this journey and glad I've been part of it," Tommaso added.

According to Massimo Martellotta, who was involved in the recording process said, "It was very exciting to work with Alluri because of his sensibility and very open minded approach to music. Telugu is something special I discovered during this record. Using language as sound and as an instrument itself, trying to deliver a message also for those who don’t know the meaning of the Telugu word

Late in 2016 Alluri released his first song sung in Telugu Evari Kosam to popular acclaim in the UK with several plays on BBC Radio and a hit video on YouTube. Alluri composes his own music, writes lyrics and sings and plays on guitar.

Though he released his first album in English earlier, Alluri had great passion for his mother tongue, which led him to create this new Telugu album for western audience, a first of its kind rock album in Telugu. His effort is described as taking Italian of the East to the West since Telugu is considered as Italian of the East.

All the songs are recorded in studios in Milano with the Italian session musicians and finally mixed in studios in London.