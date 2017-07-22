Country trio Temecula Road partners with Taste of Country for new single 'Hoping' today

MUMBAI: Following the success of their debut single, hot new country trio Temecula Road is premiering the video for their new single Hoping today via Taste of Country. The Radio Disney’s Next Big Thing artists filmed the flirty video in their hometown of Temecula, CA with director Kyle Cogan.

Fans may also catch the trio’s Radio Disney Country Close Up Show – a new series that highlights untold and inspirational stories about favorite RDC artists. Catch it Thursday, 27 July at 3pm PT on Radio Disney Country!



Temecula Road’s year has been packed with accomplishments, having already performed at this year’s C2C Country Music Festival in London, made their debut at the iconic Stagecoach Music Festival sharing the bill with fellow country artists and musical influences, Maren Morris, Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge, Thomas Rhett and Kenny Chesney to name a few, and performed at their first CMA Music Festival in Nashville. Their debut hit What If I Kissed You (written by Jimmy Robbins, Sara Haze and Mike Daly) has been streamed over one million times on Spotify.



Called out by The Huffington Post as one of the top country artists to watch in ‪2016 and named after the town they grew up in, Temecula Road‪(comprised of sisters Emma and Maddie Salute and longtime friend Dawson Anderson) spent last year opening for Martina McBride, Josh Turner, Joe Nichols, Sara Evans, Eli Young Band and Love And Theft and joined Jessie James Decker on a nationwide, sold-out tour. Their covers have earned praise from Carrie Underwood, Brett Eldredge, Dan + Shay, Cam and RaeLynn. The group was recently named one of Radio Disney’s NEXT BIG THING artists and was nominated in the ‘The Freshest! - Radio Disney Country Best New Artist’ category at this year’s Radio Disney Music Awards, putting them in great company alongside Lauren Alaina, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and RaeLynn in the category.