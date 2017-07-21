'Theeram' promo song about Alappuzha trends on YouTube

​MUMBAI: The promo song of Theeram titled Alappuzha Song is currently trending on YouTube. Composed by Afzal Yusuff, the track which describes about Alappuzha is written and rendered by Aji Kattoor.

Niya Abubacker, Rio Scott, Vishnu S Rajan, Nidad K N and Thejus Satheesan have shot the video with helicam visuals by Vishnu Vasudevan, Arun Ashok and Suresh. Thejas Satheesan has done the editing and colour grading.

Directed by Saheed Arafath, Theeram is the debut movie of Pranav Ratheesh, the youngest son of yesteryear's actor Ratheesh. Maria Yohannan plays the female lead. Askar Ameer, Tiny Tom, Anjali Nair, Sudhi Koppa, Krishna Prabha and Nandan Unni are also part of the cast. The movie is scripted by Prinish Prabhakaran and Ansar Thajudeen. Gautham Sankar has handled the cinematography whereas the editing is done by Vijai Sankar. Muzik247 is the official music partner. Theeram is produced by Sheik Afsal under the banner of 'Round Up Cinema'.

Watch Alappuzha Song on Muzik247's YouTube channel: