Press Release |  21 Jul 2017 18:58 |  By RnMTeam

Muzik247 releases the video of 'Team 5' song

MUMBAI​: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the video of Team 5 song, which is composed and rendered by Gopi Sunder. Titled Habeebi, this track is penned by Harinarayanan BK.

Written and directed by Suresh Govind, Team 5 marks the acting debut of Sreesanth in Malayalam cinema. Nikki Galrani plays the female lead. Pearle Maaney and Makarand Deshpandey are also part of the cast. Cinematography is handled by Sajith Purushan, whereas the editing is done by Dilip Dennis. Muzik247 is the official music partner. Team 5 is produced by Raj Zacharias under the banner Celebs And Red Carpet.

Watch Habeebi official song video on Muzik247's YouTube channel:

