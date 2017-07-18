RadioandMusic
French Montana releases album 'Jungle Rules'

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-nominated multiplatinum rap icon, influencer, and philanthropist French Montana has released his highly anticipated second full-length album, Jungle Rules [Coke Boys Music/ Bad Boy Entertainment/ Epic Records].

The worldwide smash Unforgettable [feat. Swae Lee] not only stands out as a global phenomenon, but it also sets the tone for the new album as a whole. Between a heavenly hook from Swae Lee, he delivers confessional verses over an unpredictable tribal electro beat. Already his fastest Top 40 riser, the track just received an official RIAA platinum certification and has clocked over 158 million Spotify streams and 101 million YouTube/Vevo views after only two months since release.

Last month French screened his riveting documentary Project: Unforgettable-My Project, Their Reality in front of tastemakers in New York. The heartfelt visual follows him to Uganda. He returns to the continent of his birth to track down YouTube Triplets Ghetto Kids after finding fascination in their videos. Along the way, he awakens with inspiration, witnessing the culture firsthand and undergoing a transformative experience that went on to define the album and yield the music video for Unforgettable. It’s as powerful as it is poignant.

Describing the documentary, Billboard put it best claiming, “His level of motivation is back at an all-time high.” The full-length documentary is available now.

French is with his biggest, boldest, and best work to date. Moreover, he’ll be taking this new music on the road, announcing a series of international headline gigs and dates supporting The Weekend on the Star boy Tour.

