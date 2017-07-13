RadioandMusic
Press Release |  13 Jul 2017

Shah Rukh Khan launches 'Butterfly' song from 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' in Punjab

MUMBAI: After launching Radha amidst 7000 Sejals in Ahmedabad and club hopping to launch Beech Beech Mein, the makers of Jab Harry met Sejal have now launched their third song Butterfly in sync with its Punjabi vibe.

Butterfly is set against the backdrop of Punjab featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in a traditional Punjabi avatar dancing their heart out in a field. The song showcases both the actors, in contrast, looks in comparison to their avatars in the mini trails and the songs Radha and Beech Beech Mein from the film.

The peppy song has both Shah Rukh and Anushka exuding electrifying energy as they dance to the Punjabi beats of Pritam. Butterfly further expresses the freedom of both Harry and Sejal who are seen soaking in the Punjabi vibe as they are seen riding on a tractor, dancing atop a shed and celebrate life.

Shah Rukh Khan took to twitter sharing, "Jab Harry and Sejal Punjab waapis aa Gaye. Wot u seek u find in ur own desh ki dharti and mitti".

The song is composed by Pritam and is sung by Aman Trikha, Nooran Sisters, Dev Negi and Sunidhi Chauhan.

Both Shah Rukh Khan and Imtiaz Ali are closely etched with Punjab as far as their body of work is concerned. The actor has played a Punjabi guy in the films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Veer Zara to name a few, while filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met and Love Aaj Kal connected the audience to Punjab.

In Jab Harry Met Sejal Shah Rukh Khan essays the role of a rooted Punjabi guy who travels to Canada for work.

The earlier released songs Radha, Beech Beech Mein and Safar have been topping the playlist ever since its release.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry Met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is all set to release on 4 August 2017.

Check out the song below:

