Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Vance Joy returns with new single 'Lay It On Me'

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum Australian singer-songwriter Vance Joy has revealed a new single and accompanying video Lay It On Me premiered earlier today on triple j radio in Australia. In the U.S., the single is currently part of an iHeartRadio World Premiere, where it is being played on-air every third hour on the hour across iHeartRadio’s local aternative FM stations through 13 July at 3:30pm local time.

“I had this guitar riff, I had been playing for ages but had never found a home for,” Vance Joy said of the single.

“When it was glued together with a lyric I had in my phone, everything starts at your skin, the song started to make sense.”

The single arrives with a video, directed by Mimi Cave and featuring actress Angela Sarafyan of the HBO series Westworld.

This summer and fall, Vance Joy is slated to perform at nearly every major upcoming music festival, including New York City’s Panorama, Chicago’s Lollapalooza, San Francisco’s Outside Lands, and Austin’s Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Lay It On Me marks Vance Joy’s first release since the hugely successful album Dream Your Life Away, which recently surpassed one million in consumption in the US, and featured Fire And The Flood, the platinum song Mess Is Mine, and the 4x platinum Riptide. Based on the success of those songs, Vance Joy was the #1 Most Played Artist at Alternative radio in 2015, the same year he served as direct support on Taylor Swift’s1989 World Tour. The following year, his headline tour, the Fire And The Flood Tour sold more than 170,000 tickets combined. As an artist, Vance Joy has surpassed one billion cumulative streams across platforms. In addition to being nominated for an MTV VMA for Artist to Watch, Vance Joy was the recipient of International Songwriting Competition’s Grand Prize with a perfect score as well as ASCAP’s Pop Work of the Year for Riptide.